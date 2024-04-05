Dien Bien Phu Victory celebrated in Algeria

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh (second from left) presents to General Director of El Moudjahid Brahim Takheroubt with a photo of General Vo Nguyen Giap handing over a Vietnamese flag to the Algerian Defence Minister on the occasion of his visit to the African nation in 1976. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria in collaboration with the national daily El Moudjahid of the African country organised a press conference on April 4 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024) and the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war in Vietnam (July 21, 1954 – 2024).

Attending the event were Vice President of the People's National Assembly of Algeria Messaoud Ghesri and representatives from the legislature’s committees, the Council of the Nation, the National Federation of Veterans of Algeria, the diplomatic corps, journalists, veterans, and Algerian friends.



Ambassador Tran Quoc Khanh highlighted the immense significance of the victory and the accords for oppressed people worldwide, saying that for the Algerian revolution, it was truly a source of inspiration, faith, and great encouragement for Algerian people to rise up in the revolution on November 1, 1954.



The diplomat affirmed that lessons from the events still hold a huge value today and need to be passed down to the younger generations of the two countries, thus promoting the traditional bilateral relationship in all aspects.



Algerian delegates said many Algerians take the victory a shared triumph of the two nations and their revolutions closely interconnected.



They said the important historical milestones of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, the signing of the Geneva Accords, as well as the words of General Vo Nguyen Giap during his visit to Algeria in 1976 remain fresh in their minds and hearts./.