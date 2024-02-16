Dak Lak spends 128 billion VND to support the needy during Tet

The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak spent over 128 billion VND (5.22 million USD) to care for needy people and beneficiaries of social policies in the locality during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, according to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.



Of the total, over 3.9 billion VND was from the central budget, 83.3 billion VND came from the local budget, and more than 41 billion VND was mobilised from philanthropists.



The money was used to buy Tet gifts for 279,284 beneficiaries. Alongside, Dak Lak also provided support to 8,000 trade union members in disadvantaged circumstances at a total cost of more than 5 billion VND, and presented more than 1,000 coach tickets to workers to return home for Tet holiday.



As of February 9, or the last day of the last lunar year, 17,267 households with 64,727 people in all 12 districts across Dak Lak had received over 970 tonnes of rice as aid for them during between-crop period.



Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Hoang Giang said that in order to ensure social welfare during Tet, the department has called on local organisations, businesses and individuals to engage in activities to support the needy during the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year./.