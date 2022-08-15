Da Lat to build dossier for becoming UNESCO creative city of music

Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has been given the green light to build a dossier and plan serving the application to be part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network in the field of music.



The network, founded in 2004, aims to enhance cooperation among cities internationally recognised, with creativity considered a strategic factor of sustainable development. Its membership has reached 246 at present. In 2019, the capital city of Hanoi became a member of the network in the field of design.

According to Ton Thien San, Chairman of the Da Lat People’s Committee, for the membership, the city has evaluated its current conditions, potential, strength and advantages in the seven sectors of craft-folk arts, media arts, cinema, design, gastronomy, culture, and music.



Finally, music has been chosen as a field with outstanding potential and a highlight of cultural and artistic creation, forming a strong driving force for the city’s sustainable socio-economic development.



The date for the submission of the dossier is April 2023, part of the activities marking the city’s 130th founding anniversary (1893-2023).



Located on Lam Vien Plateau at an altitude of 1,500m above sea level, Da Lat, a popular tourist attraction, spans 394 square km and has a population of nearly 232,000 from many ethnic groups. It is home to the cultural space of gongs in the Central Highlands, which was recognised by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity in November 2005.



The land is also associated with many famous Vietnamese musicians and singers such as Trinh Cong Son, Le Uyen Phuong, Khanh Ly, and Pham Duy./.