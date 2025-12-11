CPTPP drives Vietnam’s agro-fisheries exports

Across the CPTPP bloc, Vietnam’s tra fish exports soared 36% year-on-year to 305 million USD during January-October, representing 17% of its global tra fish sales. (Illustrative photo: VNA)



More than six years after the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) entered into force, the trade pact is driving robust export growth for Vietnamese agriculture, particularly aquatic products, rice and fruits, into the bloc’s high-value markets.

The 12-member CPTPP covering Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the UK and Vietnam saw two-way trade with Vietnam reach 102.8 billion in the first 10 months of 2025, up 20.6% from a year earlier. Vietnamese exports to the group jumped 26% to 58.3 billion USD, with the UK included after the deal took effect there on December 15, 2024.

In Singapore, Vietnam has solidified its position as the city-state’s third largest rice supplier after India and Thailand, holding dominant shares in white and fragrant rice segments. A new bilateral rice trade agreement signed on October 30 is expected to further deepen ties under the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership, according to Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Singapore Cao Xuan Thang.

Vietnamese products are also gaining ground in Australia, where cashew nuts now account for 90% of total imports and pepper nearly 30%. Shrimp, tra fish and processed seafood have become leading items, a Vietnam Trade Office representative in Canberra said.

Across the CPTPP bloc, Vietnam’s tra fish exports soared 36% year-on-year to 305 million USD during January-October, representing 17% of its global tra fish sales. Its shipment to Mexico totaled 63 million USD (up 1%), Japan 39 million USD (up 14%) and Malaysia recorded a 37% surge, underscoring rising regional demand.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) credited the sharp increase to CPTPP tariff preferences. Despite stringent requirements on quality and traceability, many exporters have complied, lifting average shipment values. VASEP forecasted a strong recovery and sustained growth for the sector in 2026 if companies continue to capitalise on the deal’s advantages.

In Canada, Vietnamese agricultural shipments are expanding across fruits, vegetables, pepper and coffee, with cashew exports rebounding in September after months of declines. Canada is importing more from Vietnam than any other ASEAN country, enabling Vietnamese agribusinesses to break through in this market, said Trade Counsellor Tran Thu Quynh.

Nguyen Dinh Tung, CEO of major fruit exporter Vina T&T Group, highlighted Canada’s rigorous food safety and phytosanitary rules, saying that it requires Global GAP, HACCP and SMETA certifications. He described the market as promising due to its purchasing power, diverse demand and role as an important gateway for deeper penetration into North America’s supply chain.

Vietnamese farm produce exports to CPTPP markets are maintaining strong momentum on improving competitiveness and stricter compliance with international standards. Beyond market access, the pact is pushing structural change, with greater traceability, deeper processing and brand building, creating both pressure and growth opportunities for companies able to upgrade processing capacity and integrate into global supply chains./.