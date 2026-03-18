Contemporary ballet inspired by Vietnamese folk culture to debut in Hanoi

The performance brings a fresh perspective on cultural exchange, reflecting a proactive and dynamic approach to international cultural integration. Photo: Organising Committee

A contemporary ballet titled Do (Poonah), drawing inspiration from traditional Vietnamese folk materials such as paper fans, woven mats and do paper, is set to premiere at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on March 29, offering audiences a fresh take on classical performing arts.

Speaking at a press briefing in Hanoi on March 17, organisers said the production continues an artistic initiative designed to promote dialogue between contemporary creativity and modern artistic expression.

The creative team noted that the performance explores a new ballet vocabulary, blending academic dance techniques with the rhythms and spirit of everyday Vietnamese life. The production features a reimagined musical arrangement of Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, creating a rich and emotionally immersive stage experience.

Structured around the cycle of Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, the ballet symbolises movement, renewal and artistic freedom. It presents a dynamic exchange between tradition and modernity, merging Eastern cultural sensibilities with contemporary ballet aesthetics to deliver varied emotional narratives throughout the performance.

The show brings together 20 ballet artists from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, alongside performers Vu Ngoc Khai, Phan Luong and experimental artist Ha Tu Thien. Choreography inspired by familiar rural activities, including casting fishing nets, setting traps, carrying water and rice planting, aims to evoke the cultural and spiritual essence of Vietnamese life.

General director Huong Na Tran said the work stems from a deep appreciation for Vietnam’s people, land and cultural heritage. The creative team seeks to produce a refined stage work rooted in Vietnamese identity, enabling audiences to experience national culture through both familiar imagery and contemporary artistic interpretation.

Driven by a strong sense of cultural pride, the creators place Vietnamese culture at the heart of the production’s artistic structure. The ballet highlights an emerging creative direction that draws on heritage as a source of innovation, transforming tradition into modern artistic expression while affirming a distinctive Vietnamese voice in the global cultural landscape./.