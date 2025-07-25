Making news
Citizen protection efforts underway after fatal car crash involving three Vietnamese students in Germany
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt am Main (Germany) has been conducting citizen protection measures following a tragic car crash on Mainzer Landstraße street in Gallus district, Frankfurt, which killed two Vietnamese students and left one seriously injured.
Upon receiving information from local police, the Consulate General swiftly launched the necessary moves. The victims were confirmed to be Vietnamese nationals - Nguyen Duy Quang and Nguyen Quang Minh, who both died, and Hoang Trung Hieu, who remains in critical condition.
Consul General Luu Xuan Dong immediately informed the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany and assigned representatives to contact local authorities and police. The Consulate General also assisted with visa procedures to enable the victims’ family members to come to Germany. To date, family members of the injured student has been granted the necessary documents by Frankfurt’s immigration office to visit and care for him.
The twins Quang and Minh, both 23 years old, had been studying in Hamburg. Their relatives, authorised to act on behalf of the family, along with friends, members of the Vietnamese community, teachers from Altona Vocational School, and staff from Kieferorthopäden Altona, where the two had been interning, organised a funeral ceremony at St. Petri Church in Hamburg for the deceased.
The Consulate General will continue to assist with the legal procedures required for repatriating the ashes of the two students as per regulations.
To support the families with repatriation costs and the lengthy treatment of Hieu, the Vietnamese community in Germany and friends plan to hold a fundraising drive at the Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt am Main on July 28.
Dr Kambiz Ghawami, Chairman of the World University Service Germany and a long-time friend of Vietnam, will lead the initiative and coordinate with the Consulate General to facilitate the repatriation process. It is reported that all three students came from the disadvantaged families.
Anne Schuhmann, the students’ homeroom teacher at Altona Vocational School, tearfully recalled: “With their sincerity, warmth, and openness, the two always brought joy to the whole class.”
Dr Christina Essers, head of the Kieferorthopäden Altona dental clinic, read a heartfelt note from a staff member: “Losing them breaks our hearts. But I’m truly grateful to have met them in this life.”/.