Ceremony marks UNESCO recognition of Cham people’s pottery art

A ceremony was held in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on June 15 to receive the UNESCO certificate inscribing the art of pottery making of Cham people on the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding and kick off the Ninh Thuan Grape - Wine Festival 2023.



The event in Phan Rang - Thap Cham city took place in the presence of President Vo Van Thuong and central and local officials.



In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said the UNESCO recognition is an affirmation of Vietnam’s cultural identity in the world’s cultural heritage treasure and also shows respect for women’s role in the modern society.



From now on, the art becomes a common asset of humanity, he noted.



Meanwhile, with their industriousness and endless creativity, local residents have successfully grown many high-yield grape varieties, turning Ninh Thuan into a magnet of experience tourism for travellers.



The biennial Grape - Wine Festival is an occasion to honour farmers, entrepreneurs, and scientists and seek opportunities for popularising the brand of Ninh Thuan grapes and wine to the domestic and international markets so that the products can become a typical cultural identity of the province, according to Ha.



He asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Ninh Thuan to build more detailed and practical plans on preserving and bringing into play tangible and intangible cultural heritage values, improve people’s material and spiritual lives, and create a cultural environment in the community.



The Deputy PM called on all-level authorities, sectors, and the entire society to join hands in upholding UNESCO-recognised cultural heritage pieces as well as others so that the fine traditional cultural values will accompany the country on the development path and contribute to the world’s culture.



On this occasion, he also appreciated international friends’ valuable assistance for Vietnam to maintain and promote traditional cultural values.



Activities in celebration of the UNESCO certificate reception and the Grape - Wine Festival 2023 last from June 13 to 18. They include 12 special cultural, sports, and tourism activities at the provincial level, and a wide range of other events at the district level across Ninh Thuan.



Earlier on June 15, President Thuong visited artisans and residents of Bau Truc, an ancient pottery village in Phuoc Dan township of Ninh Phuoc district.



Cham pottery products are mainly household utensils, religious objects, and fine art works, including jars, pots, trays, and vases. They are made by women and viewed as an expression of individual creativity based on the knowledge transmitted within the community. Instead of using a turntable, the women revolve around the piece to shape it. The pottery is not glazed but fired outdoors with firewood and straw for seven to eight hours, at a temperature of about 800 degrees Celsius. Raw materials (clay, sand, water, firewood and straw) are collected locally, and the knowledge and skills are passed on to younger generations within families through hands-on practice./.