Camping adds charm to Hanoi’s tourism

Around 40 kilometres to the west of the city centre, the 11,000-hectare Ba Vi National Park in the outlying district of the same name which offers an amazing biodiversity and so many more is a destination popular among visitors to pitch up their tents.

According to Director of the centre for environmental education and services at the park Nguyen Phi Hung, several campsites have been set up at the park which are between 400m and 600m above sea level.

The centre is working with competent sides to provide camping supplies such as tents and outdoor grills, as well as guiding service for trekking and visits to French ruins and cultural and historical sites, he said.

Hoang Van Phuong, a manager at Melia Ba Vi Mountain Retreat, said camping in the park has become a popular tourism product among Hanoians, adding many have registered for the service at the resort this summer.

Home to a hilly terrain with stunning landscapes, Hanoi boasts huge potential for developing camping tours. Director of the Asian Tourism Development Institute Pham Hai Quynh held that to ensure a sustainable development of the offering, Hanoi’s outlying districts need to pen communications strategies to raise public awareness of the safe campsites, while tour operators need to arrange various activities that meet the demands of visitors of different ages.

Director of Suvina Travel company Ta Huu Chien suggested service providers give visitors recommendations and timely forecast to ensure their safety, and integrate trekking and environmental protection activities into camping tours./.