Cambodian PM wraps up official trip to Vietnam
During his stay in Vietnam, he paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and laid a wreath at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi.
Hun Manet paid courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong, attended an official welcome ceremony and held talks with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and met with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Vietnamese leaders hailed the visit by Hun Manet, saying it would make contributions to consolidating and creating a new milestone in the Vietnam – Cambodia relations. They also congratulated the guest for his election as the Cambodian Prime Minister and Vice Chairman of the Cambodian People’s Party, as well as the great achievements that Cambodia has carved out over the past time.
They laid stress on Vietnam’s consistent policy of respecting and giving top priority to the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” with Cambodia, while treasuring the tradition of solidarity and mutual support in the struggles for national independence in the past, as well as in the current national construction and development.
Hun Manet affirmed that Cambodia will stand shoulder to shoulder with Vietnam to protect, preserve, nurture and develop the bilateral ties to a new height, and pass them on to the younger generations.
Leaders from both countries reached consensus on striving to boost two-way trade to 20 billion USD in the time to come, and encouraging and facilitating investment and business cooperation activities of enterprises from both sides. They applauded close coordination by the two countries' competent agencies to maintain and consolidate the border line of peace, stability and development, while concurring to continue collaboration to accelerate the completion of the remaining 16% of land border demarcation and marker planting work.
On the occasion, PM Chinh and PM Hun Manet witnessed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and the Cambodian Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation; the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce; and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and Cambodia’s National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations.
They also attended the Vietnam – Cambodia trade and investment promotion forum, and met with students from the Foreign Trade University./.