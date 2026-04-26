Ca Mau highlights innovation, agriculture at debut Mekong Delta rice contest

Authorities in Ca Mau Province have prioritized developing high-quality, premium rice brands. Photo: VNA

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Pham Van Thieu underscored science and technology as a key engine of socio-economic growth. He noted that the province has stepped up the application of advanced technologies in climate-resilient agriculture, while promoting green and circular economic models and accelerating digital transformation.



Alongside its agricultural advantages, Ca Mau is rich in cultural identity and home to a unique mangrove ecosystem, offering strong tourism appeal, particularly at Ca Mau Cape, the country’s southernmost point. Integrating technology with culture and tourism will be pivotal in elevating local product value and projecting a dynamic, welcoming image of the province, he said.

Taking place from April 24 to May 1, the week-long event features over 400 booths arranged in an open, modern and user-friendly format. Exhibition zones spotlight key sectors such as rice, salt and OCOP (One Commune One Product) goods, while also serving as a platform to foster market linkages, promote sustainable and climate-adaptive production models, and enhance value chains in the Mekong Delta’s agricultural sector.

A central attraction is a technology and innovation exhibition with more than 50 booths, offering immersive, hands-on experiences. Visitors can explore practical applications across areas such as digital government, digital economy, smart cities, digital agriculture, digital services and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), alongside solutions presented by major corporations including Viettel, CT Group, VNPT, FPT and MobiFone.

An interactive zone jointly developed by the Ca Mau Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CiNEC) and FPT Schools in Can Tho further enriches the event, providing a modern, connected space designed to spark creativity and innovation.

The programme also includes a range of activities such as the “Best Rice of the Mekong Delta” contest, a seminar on linking rice production and consumption, a culinary competition, a workshop on heritage preservation tied to tourism development, cultural performances, and a startup and innovation forum.

At the opening ceremony, organisers awarded the contest’s top honour to the Ba Dinh General Agricultural Cooperative of Ca Mau province./.