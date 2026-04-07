Brief biography of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam at the swearing-in ceremony. Photo: VNA

The 16th National Assembly (NA) elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, a deputy to the 16th legislature, as State President for the 2026–2031 term at its first session on April 7.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully introduces a brief biography of comrade To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Full name: To Lam

Date of birth: July 10, 1957, Ethnicity: Kinh

Native place: Nghia Tru commune, Hung Yen province

Date of Party admission: August 22, 1981

Political theory level: Advanced

Professional expertise: Law – Security

Academic title and degree: Professor of Security Science, PhD in Law.



Positions:

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in the 13th and 14th tenures



- Member of the Party Central Committee's Political Bureau in the 12th, 13th and 14th tenures



- Member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th tenures.

- President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Chairman of the Council for National Defence and Security (2024)



- Secretary of the Central Military Commission (since August 2024)



- Head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena



- Deputy to the National Assembly in the 14th, 15th and 16th tenures



Summary of career



1974-1979: Student at the People’s Security University (now the People’s Security Academy).



1979 -2010: Officer of the Ministry of Public Security.



2010-2016: Deputy Minister of Public Security.



2016-2024: Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee and Minister of Public Security.

January 2019: Promoted to the rank of General of the People's Public Security.



May 2024 – October 2024: President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



August 3, 2024: Elected by the Party Central Committee as General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee.



January 22, 2026: At the 14th National Party Congress, elected as a member of the 14th Party Central Committee for the 2026–2031 term.



January 23, 2026: At its first session, the 14th Party Central Committee unanimously agreed to re-elect comrade To Lam, General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, to continue serving as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee.



April 7, 2026: At the first session of the 16th National Assembly, elected as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam./.