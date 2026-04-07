Making news
Brief biography of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam
The 16th National Assembly (NA) elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, a deputy to the 16th legislature, as State President for the 2026–2031 term at its first session on April 7.
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully introduces a brief biography of comrade To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
Full name: To Lam
Date of birth: July 10, 1957, Ethnicity: Kinh
Native place: Nghia Tru commune, Hung Yen province
Date of Party admission: August 22, 1981
Political theory level: Advanced
Professional expertise: Law – Security
Academic title and degree: Professor of Security Science, PhD in Law.
Positions:
- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in the 13th and 14th tenures
- Member of the Party Central Committee's Political Bureau in the 12th, 13th and 14th tenures
- Member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th tenures.
- President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Chairman of the Council for National Defence and Security (2024)
- Secretary of the Central Military Commission (since August 2024)
- Head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena
- Deputy to the National Assembly in the 14th, 15th and 16th tenures
Summary of career
1974-1979: Student at the People’s Security University (now the People’s Security Academy).
1979 -2010: Officer of the Ministry of Public Security.
2010-2016: Deputy Minister of Public Security.
2016-2024: Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee and Minister of Public Security.
January 2019: Promoted to the rank of General of the People's Public Security.
May 2024 – October 2024: President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
August 3, 2024: Elected by the Party Central Committee as General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee.
January 22, 2026: At the 14th National Party Congress, elected as a member of the 14th Party Central Committee for the 2026–2031 term.
January 23, 2026: At its first session, the 14th Party Central Committee unanimously agreed to re-elect comrade To Lam, General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, to continue serving as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee.
April 7, 2026: At the first session of the 16th National Assembly, elected as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam./.