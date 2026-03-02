Border Guard High Command inspects IUU fishing combat in Ho Chi Minh City

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City agencies meet on February 28 to prepare for the IUU fishing inspection team from the European Commission. Photo: VNA

A working delegation from the Vietnam Border Guard High Command conducted an inspection of efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Ho Chi Minh City from February 26 to March 1.

During the visit, the team examined the implementation of directives, resolutions, plans and guidance issued by higher authorities on strengthening the fight against IUU fishing. Inspections were carried out at the municipal Border Guard Command and its affiliated border guard stations and checkpoints.

The review focused on handling violations; managing and controlling fishing vessels entering and leaving ports; and monitoring vessels that fail to meet operational requirements. Particular attention was paid to compliance with regulations on vessel registration, inspection, fishing licences and installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS).

At the working sessions, Colonel Tuan Anh, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Vietnam Border Guard, who led the delegation, pointed out shortcomings and limitations, requesting units to promptly address them while acknowledging existing challenges in IUU fishing prevention and control in the city.

He urged relevant units to proactively adjust and deploy forces and equipment to intensify patrols, inspections and controls, especially in island areas, river mouths and coastal zones where many unregistered and unlicensed vessels operate without VMS devices. Violations must be detected early and handled strictly in accordance with the law, he stressed.

The delegation also called for the effective use of software systems such as the VMS, the fishing vessel management and control system, and the seafood traceability system. Authorities were asked to expedite the settlement of IUU fishing-related cases, completely resolve outstanding violations, and coordinate closely with relevant agencies to monitor both local fishing fleets and vessels from other provinces operating in the area.

As of February 25, Ho Chi Minh City had 4,455 fishing vessels, including 1,618 measuring between 6m and under 12m, 610 between 12m and under 15m, and 2,227 vessels of 15m or longer./.