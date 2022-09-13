Making news
Birthplace information to be printed on new Vietnamese passports
The move aims to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens to enter other countries, as recently several countries suspended the issuance of visas to holders of the new Vietnamese passports due to a lack of the birthplace information.
The ministry will submit to the government and the National Assembly's Standing Committee a report on a resolution to include birthplace information into all of the Vietnamese passports.
It also gave specific guidelines for the holders of the new passports to get the “place of birth” information added to their passports.
The new Vietnamese passports has been in use since July 1 this year./.