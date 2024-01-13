Making news
Binh Duong's first waste-to-energy plant put into operation
The plant was invested by the Binh Duong Water Environment Joint Stock Company (BIWASE). Its inauguration contributes to the development of green economy and circular economy in the country's industrial capital, according to Nguyen Van Thien, Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.
It can process 200 tonnes of waste a day. The project has a total investment of 1.2 trillion VND (about 49 million USD), including 20 million USD co-financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
An organic fertiliser production line with a capacity of producing 840 tonnes per day was also put into operation on the same day.
BIWASE has four waste separation and treatment technology lines with a total daily capacity of 2,520 tonnes and four incinerators which can be able to process 500 tonnes of waste a day. /.