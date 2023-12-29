Making news
Binh Dinh seeks to boost tourism cooperation with southern Lao provinces
Binh Dinh will continue to focus on effectively implement cooperation programmes among sides, and work closely with the Lao localities to contribute to further strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, Giang said.
Jointly organised by the Department of Tourism of Binh Dinh and tourism management agencies of the southern Lao provinces, the event aims to concretise a cooperation agreement for the 2021 - 2025 period signed on March 30, 2023 between the Binh Dinh provincial People's Committee and the authorities of the Lao localities.
Previously, a delegation of the Lao localities including representatives from tourism associations and travel agencies, and owners of hotels and tourist sites, made a trip to famous tourist destinations in Binh Dinh, which serves developing tours and tourism products in the future./.