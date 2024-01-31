Making news
Best youth sustainable projects towards ASEAN’s green transition awarded
As an annual competition initiated by the EU Delegation to ASEAN and jointly carried out by the ASEAN Secretariat, YSUP aims to provide a platform for ASEAN youths to showcase initiatives, projects, and contributions to the community, as well as to ASEAN’s green transition process.
Thibaut Portevin, Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation to ASEAN, said the competition covered the areas of digital technology, healthcare, education, and research, as well as promoting clean energy, nature conservation, environmental sustainability, sustainable transport, food security, energy efficiency, and pollution elimination.
Among 152 entries submitted to the contest, the ten best projects were selected based on the criteria regarding their relevance to global priorities and the European Green Deal, as well as the potential for scalability and practical application. They focus on issues related to climate and energy, circular economy, health care, digital technology, agriculture, biodiversity, education, and research.
The "Flint Paper Battery" project by Carlo Charles from Singapore won the first prize, presenting an innovative solution to address the harmful impact of battery materials on the environment.
Launched in 2021, the competition aims to promote and support the ASEAN youth community in developing innovative capabilities and raising awareness of current pressing issues.
The organisers hoped that the competition would bring great impacts to the youth and communities to support sustainable development goals./.