Bac Ninh accelerates development of 5G, data infrastructure

A technician from Viettel Bac Ninh examines equipment at a 5G base transceiver station. Photo: VNA

Bac Ninh province is stepping up efforts to develop digital infrastructure and advance digital transformation in order to effectively implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024 on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation.



According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son, the locality aims to position science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers for reforming governance and promoting socio-economic development.



Priority is being given to building a comprehensive innovation ecosystem alongside modern, unified, and secure digital infrastructure and platforms that ensure data connectivity, interoperability, reuse, and cybersecurity.



Bac Ninh is reviewing and updating development spaces for science, technology, and digital transformation within its revised provincial master plan and urban planning scheme, as well as land-use plans, to ensure alignment and feasibility.



The province is also developing plans for passive telecommunications infrastructure after its mergence with Bac Giang province, while accelerating the implementation of its smart city project. At the same time, it is focusing on building key digital infrastructure, including 5G networks, data infrastructure, physical-digital systems, IoT, and digital utilities in line with its strategic roadmap. Special attention is being paid to data development in accordance with Government Resolution No. 214/NQ-CP dated July 23, 2025 on promoting data creation for comprehensive digital transformation.



In addition to prioritising digital infrastructure in key areas such as industrial zones and urban areas, Bac Ninh is promoting infrastructure sharing among agencies and organisations, expanding 5G broadband coverage, upgrading connectivity for government bodies, and enhancing the efficiency of data centres.



The province is also accelerating the adoption of national and sectoral digital platforms to ensure seamless and unified operations across sectors in the digital environment. Efforts are underway to complete and effectively utilise national and shared databases to support socio-economic development, while modern technologies are being applied in environmental management and smart urban governance to improve citizens’ quality of life. Bac Ninh is also implementing its project on the application and development of artificial intelligence across sectors to drive technological breakthroughs.



Furthermore, the province is expediting site clearance for key projects such as a centralised information technology park and a high-performance computing centre, while attracting investment in science and technology research and training zones and innovation spaces in line with approved plans. It is also developing plans to ensure energy security, particularly through new and clean energy sources, to support science, technology, and strategic industries.



In the first quarter, Bac Ninh’s telecommunications infrastructure continued to develop in a synchronous manner. All communes have been connected to dedicated data transmission networks, and 100% of the population is covered by mobile services. The province has installed approximately 849 5G base transceiver stations (BTS), with 5G coverage reaching over 92.12% of the population. All villages and residential areas now have access to fixed broadband fiber-optic internet./.