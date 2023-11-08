Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s FDI attraction rises by 2.78 times

The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has attracted 20 foreign-invested projects worth 751 million USD since the beginning of this year, five projects higher and a 2.78-fold increase in capital compared to the same period last year.



In the period, there were 25 existing projects with capital adjustments, with a total additional investment of 503 million USD, up 15.3%, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.



In October alone, Ba Ria-Vung Tau saw five newly-registered projects totalling 594 million USD, and 62.5 million USD was added to six existing ones.



To date, the southern province has lured 457 FDI projects with a combined registered capital of 31.4 billion USD, including 284 in its industrial parks.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho asked departments, sectors and localities to exert efforts to attract more domestic and foreign investors, and help them deal with difficulties./.