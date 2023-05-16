Making news
Ba Ria-Vung Tau: Rare sea turtle released back to wild
Soldiers from the border guard post in Phuoc Thuan port collaborated with the authorities of Xuyen Moc district’ Phuoc Thuan commune to organise the release on May 15.
Earlier on the same day, the wild animal was handed over by a local man who accidentally caught it near Ho Tram beach.
The turtle, scientific name Eretmochelys imbricata, is one of the five sea turtle species in danger of extinction in the world and Vietnam. Many of them are living in the territorial waters of the province's Con Dao district.
In Vietnam, any act of illegally hunting, killing, raising, confining, possessing, transporting, or trading of sea turtles or their parts and products is a serious violation of the law and may be subject to prosecution with a penalty of up to 15 years in prison./.