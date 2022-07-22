Making news
ASEAN to run first Youth Dialogue
The ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC) and the Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport will jointly organise the dialogue with support from the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund under the 9th ASEAN-Korea Frontiers’ Forum. Issues to be discussed will align with priorities under Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year and the theme "ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together".
Themed ‘Youth in the Era of Fourth Industrial Revolution: Opportunities and Challenges in Post-Pandemic Recover’, the event is expected to see participants delivering a set of policy recommendations on how to prepare the region for the fourth Industrial Revolution, in this case, through ASEAN’s cooperation with the RoK.
In Siem Reap, the young delegates will engage in a face-to-face dialogue with ASEAN youth ministers and high-level officials on youth empowerment, and in pandemic recovery and regional integration.
There are eight thematic areas shaping such recommendations and dialogue, namely governance; science, technology and innovation; the future of work; infrastructure and connectivity; inclusive and sustainable growth; climate change; narrowing the development gap in ASEAN; and people-to-people exchanges.
The dialogue will also feature a discussion on opportunities and challenges facing youth in the 4IR post COVID-19; a high-level panel discussion on how youth can innovate for human resources development; and a dialogue with ASEAN ministers and high-level officials.
On July 18-20, ASEC organised a three-day virtual pre-departure programme for the 68 participants./.