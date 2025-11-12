ASEAN humanitarian centre delivers emergency aid to flood-hit residents in Da Nang

Representatives from the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority receive emergency aid from the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) on November 11. (Photo published by VNA)

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority has received emergency relief supplies from the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) to support individuals affected by recent floods in the central city of Da Nang.

The authority, which operates under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said on November 11 that a relief flight landed at Da Nang International Airport at noon the same day, marking the first of three shipments from the AHA Centre. The consignment includes 3,648 family kits, 1,999 kitchen sets, and 3,000 personal hygiene kits, with an estimated value of over 264,000 USD.

The remaining two flights are scheduled to arrive on the evening of November 11 and the morning of November 12.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Da Nang will distribute the supplies to residents in areas heavily affected by the prolonged rains and floods in late October and early November.

The recent flooding, which persisted for many days, caused severe damage across the city, leaving dozens dead, four missing, and 47 injured, along with material losses exceeding 837 billion VND (31.8 million USD).

The Da Nang Civil Defence Command reported that from October 25 to 31, the city recorded historic rainfall, with total precipitation in many localities surpassing 1,000 mm, the highest being 1,548 mm in Tra Giap commune.

Prolonged downpours led to widespread inundation and serious landslides, paralysing traffic and isolating several communes and wards, including Nam Phuoc commune and Dien Ban, An Thang and Hoi An wards.

In October, the AHA Centre also provided humanitarian assistance for residents hit by storms and floods in the northern province of Cao Bang./.