Artists help Vietnamese circus win global respect

In early February, Giang Quoc Co and his younger brother Giang Quoc Nghiep set a new world record by performing a head-to-head balancing act blindfolded in Milan, Italy.



They walked a 40cm-wide and 10m-long surface and climbed up and down 10 steps in 1 minute and 55 seconds. That has made the duo the only in Vietnam to hold four world records.



Earlier, the two had been assisted by the Ho Chi Minh City circus troupe, now the Phuong Nam Arts Theatre, to take part in many international competitions in such countries as China, Italy, and Cuba and continually won prizes, according to the Tuoi tre (Youth) newspaper.



They said those events were wonderful chances for them to learn experience from international artists, realise their weaknesses to improve their skills, and impress major circus troupes in the world.



As a result, the brothers have been invited to perform in many countries like the US, Spain, and Germany.



Nghiep said that to grab global attention, it is necessary to make a difference and create uniqueness. To do that, the first factor is talent with unique acts that are like no other, and another is to bring into play traditional culture as seen in their specially designed “ao dai” – a traditional costume of Vietnam.



Meritorious Artist Bich Lien, Deputy Director of the Phuong Nam Arts Theatre, said Co and Nghiep have made enormous efforts to shine, adding that they have been working industriously, passionately, and creatively while popularising their images well to leave impression in Vietnam and the world.



Aside from the pair, other artists have also been applying themselves to the circus and gained achievements.



Late last year, the Vietnam Circus Federation won two awards at competitions in Russia.



Chu Hong Thuy and Pham Thi Huong won a gold prize for their “Du Son” (Red Swing) performance at the Circus Princess festival, which attracted more than 100 female artists from 10 countries.



Notably, there were only two gold prizes at the contest, and the other belonged to a Russian artist.



Meanwhile, Chu Khanh Huyen reaped a bronze award at the “Without Borders” international circus festival. The event drew the participation of more than 120 artists from 15 countries and featured two gold prizes, three silvers, and four bronzes.



Tong Toan Thang, Director of the Vietnam Circus Federation, said artists have kept training even amid the COVID-19 pandemic to sustain their performance.



He held that Vietnamese artists can gain more international prizes if they receive more investment, expressing his hope for stronger assistance from state agencies so that artists can take part in international festivals and competitions./.