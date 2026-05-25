Art exchange strengthens Vietnam-Thailand cultural ties

Artists from Vietnam and Thailand exchange views on artistic styles and creative techniques. Photo: VNA

The event, part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand, offered an opportunity for Vietnamese and Thai artists to showcase the beauty of their respective countries through painting, while exchanging views on artistic styles and creative techniques.The programme also highlighted cultural similarities and unique identities of each nation, while encouraging cooperation in arts education, training and professional development.Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Bangkok, Dao Thi Lien Huong, head of the Vietnam Fine Arts and Cultural Diplomacy Mobilisation Committee, said the Vietnamese delegation included five painters presenting 11 artworks by well-known artists.She expressed her hope that the paintings would not only help decorate the Vietnamese Embassy, but also contribute to strengthening ties between Vietnamese and Thai artists on the occasion of the two countries’ 50 years of diplomatic relations.Through the collection, Vietnamese artists introduced cultural and natural heritage highlights, including the ao dai, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, Thay Pagoda and the mountainous landscapes of Ha Giang province, reflecting their pride in Vietnam’s heritage. Meanwhile, Thai artists presented works exploring diverse themes ranging from female empowerment and inner emotions to concerns over the growing influence of robots.Thai art collector Tira Vanichtheeranont, owner of the 333 Gallery specialising in Thai and Vietnamese art, said he was delighted to attend for the first time an art exchange event organised by the Vietnamese Embassy.Having visited Vietnam many times and collected Vietnamese and Thai artworks for over 15 years, he praised Ambassador Pham Viet Hung’s idea of having artists from both countries create paintings together and voiced hope for more cultural exchanges in the future.In a warm and open atmosphere, artists from Vietnam and Thailand collaborated on paintings depicting the landscapes and people of the two nations. Huong also expressed her hope that more joint exhibitions and cultural exchanges would be organised to further connect the two cultures through art./.