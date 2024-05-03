Making news
Argentine press spotlights significance of Dien Bien Phu Victory
The ABC Mundial website emphasised that the victory not only put an end to the French colonialism in Vietnam but also left an indelible mark in human history.
Seventy years ago, from March 13 to May 7, the Vietnamese people and army, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) headed by President Ho Chi Minh, conducted the decisive strategic battle of Dien Bien Phu, creating the victory which “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”, marking a great turning point in the history of the Vietnamese people's struggle to build and defend the country.
The author of the article affirmed that the victory is a symbol of the comprehensive resistance of the Vietnamese people. From the resistance on the battlefield to political, economic, and diplomatic struggles, all sectors of the Vietnamese society joined together to expel the invaders.
Meanwhile, the ReporteAsia newspaper stressed the leadership role of the CPV and President Ho Chi Minh in this resistance war, gathering the great national solidarity bloc, and promoting patriotism to make the Dien Bien Phu Victory.
After 56 days and nights of courageous, smart, and creative combat, the Vietnamese army and people destroyed the entire complex of Dien Bien Phu strongholds, killed and captured the French army here, and shot down dozens of planes, vehicles and all weapons, warehouses, military equipment and supplies of the French army.
The Ámbito Internacional newspaper ran an article affirming that the Dien Bien Phu Victory marked the worst defeat of colonialism, and that 70 years have passed, the great stature and historical significance of this victory still retains its value. The victory contributed greatly to the progress of humanity, and proved the truth that oppressed and invaded peoples will definitely win if they have a strong will and a correct and creative path, and know how to unite and fight for independence and freedom./.