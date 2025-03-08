Making news
Another school in Can Tho receives French education quality accreditation
Tran Quoc Toan Primary School in Ninh Kieu district of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on March 7 held a ceremony to receive the "Label FrancÉducation" certification, awarded by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.
French Ambassador to Vietnam, Olivier Brochet, stated that it is a prestigious recognition granted to schools worldwide that offer high-quality bilingual education in French. Currently, around 600 primary, secondary, and high schools globally hold this distinction, including 21 in Vietnam. Tran Quoc Toan is the second in Can Tho to achieve this honour following Ly Tu Trong High School for Gifted Students.
Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep stressed that this recognition is not only an international acknowledgment of the school’s excellence in teaching French and science subjects in the language, but also a testament to its continuous efforts to uphold high educational standards for both teachers and students.
She said that Can Tho hopes to receive further support from the French Ambassador and Francophone organisations in developing the teaching of French and increasing the number of local schools receiving the "Label FrancÉducation".
On the same day, the municipal Union of Friendship Organisations and Department of Education and Training, together with the Vietnam-France Friendship Association, organised Vietnam’s first-ever French language speech contest for teachers in the city./.