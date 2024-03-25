Amazing Binh Dinh Fest features impressive art show

A performance at the opening ceremony of the Amazing Binh Dinh Fest (Photo: VNA)

It showcased a musical play depicting the historical periods of Binh Dinh. The performance combined elements of traditional music, world music, and local traditional martial arts.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan said the festival runs from March 22-31, featuring a variety of cultural, sports and tourism activities. It aims to promote the culture, tourism and sporting spirit of people in Binh Dinh province.

The highlights of the festival includes the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship taking place from March 22-24 and the UIM - F1H2O Grand Prix from March 29-31.

Other main activities include a culinary fest, a buffet party with 77 quintessential specialties of Binh Dinh province, an international music night, the Binh Dinh martial arts night, the Aquabike Show, a Drone Light and motorised paragliders show as well as investment and trade promotion conferences with the Vietnam-Canada Business Association.

Some cultural, sports and tourism activities will also be held within the framework of the festival, such as a street carnival programme, a street music and performing arts programme, and a traditional boat racing tournament.



Binh Dinh welcomed more than 5 million tourists in 2023, earning more than 16.5 trillion VND (666 million USD), an increase of 25% compared to 2022. The province targets 5.5 million visitors and 18.5 trillion VND in tourism revenue this year./.