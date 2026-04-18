32 provinces, cities to join Red Journey blood donation campaign 2026

32 provinces, cities will take part in the Red Journey blood donation campaign 2026. Photo: VNA

A total of 32 provinces and cities have registered to participate in the 14th Hanh Trinh Do (Red Journey) blood donation campaign 2026, according to the organising committee.

The information was announced at a conference held in Ninh Binh province on April 17 to launch the nationwide programme, jointly organised by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, the Office of the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, and VTVcorp JSC.

This year’s Red Journey campaign will take place in June and July, with a target of collecting 120,000 units of blood, including 25,000 units at main events and 95,000 units through response activities.

Associate Professor Dr Nguyen Ha Thanh, Director of the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion and head of the organising committee, said that over the past 13 years (2013–2026), the programme has organised 3,525 blood donation points, collecting more than 1 million units of blood.

The campaign has helped raise public awareness of voluntary blood donation and has gradually addressed blood shortages during the summer. It has also strengthened the capacity of local blood transfusion centres and health authorities to organise large-scale blood donation programmes.

In addition, the initiative has promoted humanitarian values, strengthened blood coordination among localities, built volunteer networks, and enhanced community communication efforts to encourage blood donation.

On the same day, more than 2,000 residents in Tuyen Quang province participated in an event marking the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day and the Humanitarian Month 2026.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Nguyen Hoang Long, Chairman of the provincial Red Cross Society and standing deputy head of the provincial steering committee for voluntary blood donation, said awareness of blood donation among authorities and residents has improved significantly.

The amount of donated blood has increased annually, helping meet growing demand for emergency and medical treatment and reducing local blood shortages at healthcare facilities. However, the blood collected each year still meets only about 40% of the province's hospital demand.

Following the ceremony, many officials, soldiers and residents volunteered to donate blood. The organisers expect to collect around 600 units of blood.

In 2025, voluntary blood donation campaigns in Tuyen Quang collected 9,641 units of blood. The province maintains both mobile and fixed donation sites and operates several volunteer clubs, including “The Red Drops of Tuyen Quang land” and “The Red Drops of Compassion”, and reserve blood donor clubs, along with a living blood bank with hundreds of members./.