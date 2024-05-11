144 golfers to compete in Vietnam Masters 2024

As many as 144 domestic and foreign golfers, both professional and amateur, will compete in the Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters 2024 in the southern province of Long An from June 12-14, announced the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA) on May 10.

This year's edition marks a significant step forward, as it will be co-hosted by the VGA and the Asian Development Tour (ADT), opening the door to foreign golfers for the first time.

The tournament boasts a total prize fund of 85,000 USD, distributed according to the ADT's regulations. The champion will receive nearly 15,000 USD.

It will be contested over three rounds (54 holes) in a stroke play format. After the first 36 holes, a cut will be made, with the top 50 golfers advancing to the final round. The player with the lowest cumulative score in the end will be crowned the champion.

As the longest-running professional golf tournament in Vietnam since its inception in 2017, the Vietnam Masters has established itself as a benchmark for professional golf events in the country, laying a foundation for professional golf tournaments and exerting a significant influence on the Vietnamese golf community, said VGA Deputy Secretary General Nguyen Thai Duong./.