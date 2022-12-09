Making news
‘Dien Bien Phu in the air’ victory celebrated in Russia
Guests at the event included representatives from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian-Vietnamese Friendship Association, the Association of Vietnamese in Russia, the Traditions and Friendship Foundation, and Russian experts who used to work in Vietnam.
Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi recalled the historical 12 days and nights in December 50 years ago, during which the Vietnamese army and people shot down 81 aircraft of all kinds, including 34 B-52s, forcing the US side to sign the Paris Agreement on January 27, 1973.
The diplomat affirmed that the relationship between Vietnam and Russia today inherits the special friendship between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union. It is the political trust which has been tested over time and mutual support that serves as the foundation for promoting bilateral relations, he said.
At the event, Nikolay Kolesnik, Chairman of the Association of Former Military Experts, Lieutenant General Viktor Phillipov and expert Yuri Vishnev – who once served in Vietnam, recalled unforgettable memories in the Southeast Asian nation and the great difficulties faced by the Vietnamese army and people during the period.
For his part, Nguyen Quoc Hung, Director of Traditions and Friendship Fund Foundation, said that the victory "Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the air", which received enthusiastic support of peace-loving people all over the world, including Russian friends, will forever be a shining symbol of determination and aspiration for peace and boundless solidarity. The Vietnamese community in the Russian Federation is well aware of its duties and responsibilities in preserving these precious heritages, he said, adding that it manifests the true friendship between the two peoples./.