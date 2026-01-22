Vietnam's tourism sector advised to pay greater attention to quality to affirm position on global map

For sustainable growth, beyond focusing on visitor numbers, experts have advised Vietnam’s tourism sector to place greater emphasis on quality, which is the key to enhancing value, strengthening competitiveness and affirming its position on the global tourism map.

Growth beyond visitor numbers



In recent years, Vietnam’s tourism industry has made strong strides in expanding market scale and increasing arrivals. Closing 2025 with a record nearly 21.2 million international visitors and 137 million domestic tourist visits, the sector entered 2026 with positive momentum.

Da Nang City holds a grand ceremony to welcome a group of Filipino tourists, the first international delegation to visit the Hoi An Ancient Town World Cultural Heritage site in early 2026. Photo: VNA

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, during the four-day New Year holiday alone, about 3.5 million visitors were served nationwide, with sharp increases recorded in major destinations such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Hue and An Giang. This encouraging start provides a solid foundation for the sector to achieve the 2026 targets of welcoming 25 million international visitors and serving 150 million domestic tourist visits.



International tourists stroll through the charming streets of Hoi An. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s growing appeal has also gained international recognition. In the list of the world’s 52 best places to visit in 2026, The New York Times ranked Vietnam 34th, describing it as an emerging tourism powerhouse with rapidly improving capacity to welcome international visitors and deliver diverse, high-quality experiences.



The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism) reported that Vietnam’s tourism recovery has exceeded 110% of pre-pandemic levels, compared to about 90% for the Asia–Pacific region. This demonstrates that Vietnam’s tourism sector is not only recovering but also reshaping its image and development posture.



Sunset Town, located on the southern coast of Phu Quoc Island. Photo: Sun Group's Files

Notably, international tourist arrivals are now more evenly distributed throughout the year rather than concentrated in peak months. Alongside rising visitor numbers, market structure has also shifted. Long-haul, high-spending markets in Europe and North America continue to show promising potential.



This diversification reduces reliance on a limited number of source markets, mitigates risks and lays a firmer foundation for stable growth. It also reflects a shift from a focus on “welcoming more visitors” to “welcoming right visitors”.



Experts noted that as tourism moves beyond the recovery phase, improving growth quality and the real value generated for the economy and society has become more critical than expanding scale alone. Overemphasis on quantity risks overloading destinations, straining resources and diminishing appeal. Transitioning from extensive to intensive development is therefore essential for long-term, value-based growth.



Quality as cornerstone



The Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese cultural development underscores the need to restructure tourism and enhance its quality and competitiveness. Echoing this direction, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh has stressed the importance of shifting from recovery to growth-oriented, competitive and sustainable tourism development.

Tourists explore Hanoi's thousand-year-old culture on a heritage train journey passing through the city's five historic gates. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Industry experts emphasised that, alongside visitor numbers, greater attention must be paid to indicators such as length of stay, average spending and repeat visitation, which better reflect growth quality and sustainability. Improving these indicators requires investment in distinctive, personalised tourism products, stronger regional connectivity, higher service standards and the expansion of complementary offerings such as shopping, entertainment, culture and wellness.



At the same time, changing visitor preferences towards urban, cultural, experiential, wellness and MICE tourism call for more diversified human resource training and continued investment in aviation and port infrastructure, as air and cruise arrivals increase.

President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines, alongside Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh and other delegates, visits the Trang An Eco-tourism Complex. Photo: VNA

Vietnam is increasingly emerging as a promising destination for high-end travellers. The growing presence of affluent and ultra-wealthy visitors confirms the country’s capacity to serve the luxury segment. Focusing on high-quality visitors not only boosts revenue but also helps define Vietnam’s tourism value amid intensifying global competition.



High-end travellers seek deep, distinctive and hard-to-replicate experiences with strong narratives and emotional impact. To meet this demand, destinations and businesses must closely understand market needs and offer a refined, integrated service ecosystem.



According to tourism researchers, the quality of products and services at destinations ultimately determines visitor segments. Enhancing destination quality, building a civilised and friendly environment, and implementing professional, targeted promotion strategies will naturally shift visitor structures towards higher-quality markets, contributing more effectively to sustainable tourism growth./.