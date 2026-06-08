Vietnam, Laos Deepen Cooperation, Concretise Strategic Cohesion

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. Photo: VN





Welcoming PM Sonexay on his official visit to Vietnam and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, PM Hung emphasised that this is the Lao leader’s first official overseas visit in his new term, vividly reflecting and further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic connectivity between Vietnam and Laos.



The host congratulated the Party, State and people of Laos on the significant and comprehensive achievements they have recorded over the past five decades, particularly during 40 years of national renewal and development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. Photo: VNA



He highlighted Laos’ successes in maintaining political stability, ensuring national defence and security, sustaining economic growth, improving people's living standards and enhancing its international standing. He affirmed that under all circumstances, Vietnam will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Laos in supporting the fulfilment of its strategic development goals.



The Vietnamese Government leader also expressed his profound gratitude for the sincere and valuable support that the Party, State and people of Laos have extended to Vietnam throughout its cause of national construction and defence.

A view of the talks between Vietnamese and Lao Prime Ministers. Photo: VNA For his part, the Lao PM congratulated Vietnam on its recent achievements, particularly in socio-economic development and the expansion of external relations.



He also expressed deep gratitude for the tremendous, valuable and effective support that Vietnam has provided to Laos throughout different stages of its revolutionary cause, national development and nation-building efforts, especially its recent assistance in helping stabilise fuel supplies for the Lao market.



The two PMs reaffirmed that both Parties and States consistently attach the highest priority to consolidating and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the talks. Photo: VNA

They expressed satisfaction that bilateral relations have continued to develop positively, becoming increasingly substantive and effective across all fields.



High-level exchanges and contacts have been maintained regularly, bilateral cooperation mechanisms have been implemented effectively, while defence-security cooperation, foreign affairs coordination and collaboration at regional and international forums have been further strengthened.



In particular, Vietnamese investment in Laos reached approximately 582 million USD in the first quarter of 2026, more than 4.2 times higher than the same period last year, bringing Vietnam’s cumulative investment in Laos to around 6.6 billion USD across 289 projects.



To elevate bilateral ties to a new level and further concretise Vietnam–Laos strategic cohesion at bilateral, sub-regional, regional and international levels, the two sides agreed to maintain effective high-level exchanges and contacts, fully implement high-level agreements and the outcomes of the 48th meeting of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee, and effectively realise the bilateral cooperation agreement for 2026–2030. Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at the talks. Photo: VNA

They also agreed to coordinate closely in organising activities marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2027.



The two PMs agreed to continue implementing defence and security cooperation protocols and plans effectively, strengthen coordination in combating transnational crime, drug-related crimes and the illegal exploitation of natural resources, and support each other in maintaining political stability, social order and security in each country and along the shared border. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone witness the signing of the Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Finance of Vietnam and the Ministry of Finance of Laos for the period 2026-2030. VNA Photo: Dương Giang



PM Hung expressed his sincere thanks for Laos’ close coordination and effective support for Vietnamese teams engaged in the search, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during the war. He expressed his hope that the Lao

Government will continue to support Vietnam’s ongoing 500-day campaign to accelerate the work.



On economic cooperation, both sides agreed to promote stronger connectivity between the two economies, shifting from traditional friendship-based cooperation towards more effective, development-oriented cooperation centred on economic efficiency and strategic cohesion. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Vietnam and the Government of Laos on a cooperation strategy in the field of transportation for the period 2026-2035. Photo: VNA



