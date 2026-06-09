Top Vietnamese leader’s remarks at reception for participants in ASEAN Future Forum 2026

The measure of success in the coming period should not simply be how many additional documents, mechanisms or action plans ASEAN produces; more importantly, it should be measured by the extent to which ASEAN’s commitments are implemented in practice, what changes they bring about for the region, and what benefits they deliver to people, businesses and each member economy, said the top Vietnamese leader.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates pose for a group photo. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam speaks at the reception. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam speaks at the reception. Photo: VNA

A view of the reception. Photo: VNA



Distinguished guests,



2. ASEAN must safeguard its strategic assets while simultaneously innovating its operational methods.



With the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, ASEAN has clearly defined its direction for the coming decades; however, this is only the starting point. In my opinion, success depends on ASEAN simultaneously doing two things. On the one hand, it must continue to preserve and promote the strategic assets accumulated over many decades: Solidarity; ASEAN's centrality; and the principle of consensus and unity in diversity. On the other hand, it must strongly innovate its "value-based mindset" so that these assets are transformed into the capacity to adapt, the capacity to act, and the capacity to organise implementation.



ASEAN's strategic assets are the result of a long process of building trust, persistent dialogue, consultation, resolving differences, and seeking consensus among member states. In this new phase, ASEAN's central role can only be truly realised when it maintains solidarity, strategic autonomy, an inclusive approach, and the capacity to coordinate and shape the region's common agenda.