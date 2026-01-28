Theme parks emerge as a defining travel trend for 2026

A vibrant festive atmosphere helps Sun World Ba Na Hills maintain steady appeal among visitors. Photo: VNA

Data from global travel platform Trip.com shows that theme parks are becoming the top choice for travelers in 2026. In Vietnam, Sun World, recently named “Vietnam’s Leading Attraction and Entertainment Brand 2025” by Klook, is widely seen as a representative of this trend, with a network of theme parks stretching from mountainous regions to coastal and island destinations.



According to Trip.com’s ticket booking and experience data from December 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026, theme parks ranked as the most planned destinations for 2026, surpassing natural landmarks and traditional sightseeing attractions. The figures reflect a clear shift in travel behavior: travelers are increasingly prioritizing “all-in-one” destinations that combine entertainment, performances, dining and accommodation within a single journey. As travel time becomes more limited, theme parks are emerging as an efficient solution for diverse, continuous and highly integrated experiences.

The Golden Bridge is a landmark within the Sun World Ba Na Hills complex in Da Nang. Photo: VNA

In Vietnam, the growing demand for entertainment-driven travel is clearly reflected in the Sun World system, a chain of theme parks and entertainment complexes developed by Sun Group. In early 2026, Sun World was recognized by global travel and experience platform Klook as “Vietnam’s Leading Attraction and Entertainment Brand 2025”, based on criteria including popularity, experience quality, booking frequency and international user reviews.



According to Klook, attractions within the Sun World ecosystem regularly rank among the most searched and booked experiences in Vietnam, particularly during peak travel seasons and extended public holidays. The consistency between Trip.com booking data and Klook’s recognition suggests that the growth of theme parks in Vietnam is being driven by clear consumer demand rather than short-term promotional factors.



Launched in 2017, Sun World rapidly built a portfolio of theme parks, entertainment complexes and cultural-spiritual attractions across all three regions of Vietnam. Rather than replicating international models, each Sun World destination is designed to reflect local landscapes, cultural identity and regional narratives.

Tourists capture their journey while conquering Mount Fansipan, known as the "Roof of Indochina." Photo: VNA

In northern Vietnam, Sun World Fansipan Legend (Sa Pa) stands out with its three-rope cable car system, which holds a world record for elevation difference. The attraction ranks among the most searched by international travelers on online travel platforms, particularly during winter and holiday periods. Northwest cultural festivals and the Ban May Village at the cable car base station further contribute to longer stays and increased visitor spending in Sa Pa.



In Quang Ninh Province, Sun World Ha Long maintains stable domestic and international visitor numbers year-round, supported by a diverse entertainment ecosystem including Dragon Park, Typhoon Water Park and the Queen Cable Car. On ticketing platforms, the complex frequently ranks among top-rated family entertainment destinations, especially during summer holidays.



Following the same landscape-driven development approach, Sun World Cat Ba (Hai Phong) has drawn international media attention with a cable car featuring the world’s tallest cable tower. Meanwhile, Sun World Ha Nam (Ninh Binh) differentiates itself as Vietnam’s first water park inspired by traditional water puppetry, introducing a culturally rooted concept to the theme park model.

The Sun World system has also made its mark with cable car projects holding world records. Photo: VNA

In central Vietnam, Sun World Ba Na Hills (Da Nang) remains a flagship destination for the country’s entertainment tourism, with the Golden Bridge consistently featured in global travel rankings. Beyond iconic architecture, a day-to-night experience ecosystem encompassing shows, seasonal festivals, dining and landscape design, helps Ba Na Hills maintain stable visibility and bookings across online travel platforms.



In the south, Sun World Ba Den Mountain stands out with a large-scale Buddhist statue complex atop the highest mountain in southern Vietnam, complemented by technology-driven experiences such as hologram Buddhist exhibitions and musical fountain shows around the Maitreya Buddha statue. Meanwhile, Sun World Hon Thom (Phu Quoc) continues to rank among the most-booked island entertainment destinations, featuring the world’s longest three-rope cable car and the high-energy Aquatopia Water Park.



Sun World is set to expand further with the launch of Sun World Vung Tau in Ho Chi Minh City on February 12, 2026, adding a large-scale entertainment destination for southern Vietnam.



As data confirms theme parks as a defining travel trend for 2026, integrated entertainment tourism is entering a new growth phase. With an expanding theme park network and a development strategy rooted in local cultural identity, Sun World is not only positioning itself ahead of the trend, but also contributing to Vietnam’s evolving role on the regional entertainment tourism map in the years to come./.