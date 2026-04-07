The highest and ultimate objective is for people to fully enjoy the fruits of development: Top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has highlighted the principle that “the people are the root,” and emphasised that the highest and ultimate objective is that the people are enabled to fully enjoy the fruits of development.

State President To Lam takes the oath of office. Photo: VNA

The top leader made the statement while delivering his inaugural address after the 16th National Assembly elected him as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2026–2031 tenure on April 7 morning.



The new State President received 100% of the votes from all 495 deputies present at the 16th NA's first session.

State President To Lam takes the oath of office. Photo: VNA

The General Secretary and State President expressed his profound gratitude to voters and people nationwide whose responsibility, patriotism and steadfast trust in the Communist Party of Vietnam contributed to the success of the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. He also conveyed appreciation to the Party Central Committee for its confidence in nominating him and to the NA for entrusting him with the heavy responsibility.

State President To Lam takes the oath of office. Photo: VNA

At the solemn swearing-in ceremony, the leader paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, revolutionary predecessors, generations of Party members, and millions of heroic martyrs who sacrificed for national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as to countless citizens whose dedication and creativity have contributed to the nation’s glorious revolutionary cause.



Describing his new responsibilities as both a great honour and a sacred duty, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam affirmed his commitment, together with the entire Party, people and army, to steer the country through challenges and realise the aspiration of building a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic and prosperous Vietnam, while contributing responsibly to global peace and development.

State President To Lam takes the oath of office. Photo: VNA

He emphasised that the foremost priorities as the Party General Secretary and State President are safeguarding a peaceful and stable environment, promoting rapid and sustainable national development, improving all aspects of people’s lives, and ensuring that citizens fully benefit from the fruits of development, alongside enhancing Vietnam’s contributions to peace, stability, development and progress in the region and the world.



Highlighting the principle that “the people are the root,” he underscored the importance of promoting the people’s central role, mobilising people's strength and the great national unity bloc, and placing citizens at the heart of policymaking, affirming that the highest and ultimate objective is that the people benefit from the fruits of development.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man on behalf of the Party, State leaders and the NA deputies congratulates State President To Lam. Photo: VNA

The Party General Secretary and State President called for close coordination among the Party Central Committee, the Political Bureau, the Secretariat, the NA, the NA Standing Committee, the Government, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations, ministries, agencies, localities, compatriots, comrades, soldiers, and overseas Vietnamese communities to successfully fulfil the mission of safeguarding, building and developing the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland and serving the people.



He expressed his confidence that, drawing on Vietnam’s millennia-long tradition of national construction and defence and the great legacy passed down by previous generations, together with an enduring aspiration for progress, steadfast determination and resilient spirit, and guided by the truth that “Vietnam is one, and the Vietnamese nation is one,” with the determination in preventing the nation from lagging and ensuring that people do not miss development opportunities, and with the support and cooperation of international friends, Vietnam will continue to write new and remarkable chapters in its development journey and successfully realise its strategic goals./.