Chinese Top Leader Chairs Welcome Ceremony for Vietnamese Top Leader in China

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam review the Guard of Honour of the People's Liberation Army of China. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam review the Guard of Honour of the People's Liberation Army of China. Photo: VNA

The high-ranking delegations of Vietnam and China at the welcome ceremony. Photo: VNA

The high-ranking delegations of Vietnam and China at the welcome ceremony. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse. Photo: VNA

General Secretary and State President To Lam and General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping greet Chinese children at the welcome ceremony. Photo: VNA.

General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with members of the official Chinese delegation at the welcome ceremony. Photo: VNA General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse pose for a group photo with General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam held talks immediately after the welcoming ceremony on April 15 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping. Photo: VNA

General Secretary and State President To Lam and members of the high-level Vietnamese delegation attend talks with General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and the high-level Chinese delegation. Photo: VNA.

General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and members of the high-level Chinese delegation attend talks with General Secretary and State President To Lam and the high-level Vietnamese delegation. Photo: VNA