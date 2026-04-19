Vietnam, China elevate strategic connectivity in new phase of development

The state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam from April 14 to 17 marked a significant milestone, ushering in a new stage in the development of the bilateral friendship, Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and a Vietnam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, and their spouses attend a tea reception during the former's state visit to China from April 14 to 17, 2026. Photo: VNA

Vietnam – China ties deepen further



The visit was undertaken shortly after Vietnam’s 16th National Assembly consolidated key state leadership positions, following the successful 14th National Party Congress and general election for the 2026–2031 term. It reflected the high priority the Vietnamese Party and State attach to the longstanding friendship with China.



During the trip, General Secretary and President Lam and the accompanying delegation engaged in a wide range of activities, underscoring the shared determination of both sides to elevate strategic connectivity and deepen the relationship in a more practical and effective manner, meeting the needs of both Parties and countries, as well as the aspirations of their peoples.



The top leaders of the two Parties and States affirmed that amid an increasingly complex international environment, both sides should strengthen solidarity, enhance strategic trust, and promote linkages in policy, trade, infrastructure, and energy. These efforts aim to further advance bilateral relations in the new phase, contributing meaningfully to peace, cooperation, and development regionally and globally.



On this occasion, the two leaders jointly announced the launch of the “Vietnam – China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027”, agreeing to step up joint promotional activities, upgrade tourism infrastructure and services, and reinforce their positions as each other’s largest source of tourists.



A joint statement was issued, highlighting the agreement to accelerate infrastructure connectivity, particularly in railways, roads, and border facilities. Railway cooperation is expected to emerge as a new highlight of bilateral strategic cooperation. China expressed readiness to collaborate with Vietnam on financing, technology, training, and industrial capacity in the railway sector while encouraging capable enterprises to participate in railway construction.



Executives from China’s railway sector accompany Party General Secretary and State President To Lam aboard a high-speed train during his trip to Nanning. Photo: VNA

Upon arrival in Beijing, General Secretary and President Lam visited the Xiong’an New Area (Hebei province) and later travelled to Nanning (Guangxi) by high-speed rail. Concluding his engagements there, he and the Vietnamese delegation returned to Hanoi by train. Cross-border rail travel, beyond its practical function, serves as a symbol of the high level of political trust between the two Parties and States, as well as a peaceful, stable, and cooperative shared border.



During the visit, the two sides signed 32 cooperation agreements spanning Party-to-Party ties, public security, judicial affairs, the economy, railways, agricultural trade, production and supply chains, customs, science and technology, social welfare, human resources, media, and local-level cooperation.



Strengthening a vital bridge of friendship and cooperation



In a policy address at Tsinghua University, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam consistently regards the development of relations with China as an objective necessity, a strategic choice, and a top priority within its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations. This consistent position reflects the fundamental and enduring interests of both nations and aligns with the aspirations of their peoples while contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development.



At a meeting with Chinese and Vietnamese youth participating in the “Red Study Tour” programme, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping expressed confidence that younger generations will carry forward the time-tested friendship between the two countries. The Vietnamese leader, in turn, emphasised the role of youth as a core force in national development and as a vital bridge fostering bilateral friendship and cooperation//.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and officials at the China–ASEAN Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application Cooperation Centre on April 17, 2026. Photo: VNA

Addressing the launch of the 2026 Vietnam – China Border People’s Festival in Guangxi, General Secretary and President Lam encouraged young people from both countries to nurture ambitions, foster innovation, and demonstrate initiative in building their careers, hence becoming a bridge of knowledge and vibrant vitality, helping steer bilateral relations confidently into the future.



During a visit to the relic site of Nanning Yucai School in Guangxi, which trained Vietnamese students and cadres from 1951 to 1954, he affirmed Vietnam’s enduring gratitude for China’s valuable support during its past struggles and ongoing development.



Looking ahead, Professor of Vietnamese studies Li Qiaoping at the Guangxi Minzu University noted that with sustained joint efforts, bilateral relations will continue developing in a stable and healthy manner, with broader prospects for cooperation between Guangxi and Vietnamese localities.



Outlining future directions following the state visit, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung stated that ministries, sectors, and localities will continue to thoroughly implement the common perceptions reached by the two top leaders. Efforts will focus on increasing exchanges at all levels, promoting substantive cooperation centred on strategic connectivity, measuring success through tangible outcomes, and setting the interests of both peoples as the ultimate goal./.