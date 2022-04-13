Local flavor
Sweet rice ball soup
Enjoying a bowl of hot, sweet rice ball soup with the fat floating rice balls during the winter months is an unforgettable experience to visitors in Hanoi.
It is a familiar snack for Hanoians and easy to find at a roadside vendor while chatting with friends. Besides the glutinous flour and mung beans, the dish also contains ginger. Vietnamese people often use it to treat some ailments such as fever, stuffy nose, cough and colds.
Making sweet rice ball soup is quite simple. The rice balls are made from glutinous flour, while the filling is made from mashed mung beans or black sesame seeds. The standard rice ball is round and smooth and has a moderate plasticity. First, prepare a pot of syrupy water made from palm sugar and ginger, then add the rice balls and pandan leaves for a more delicious and richer flavor.
The white floating rice balls, round and soft like marshmallows are served in a hot sweet syrup, with sliced ginger and coconut that make a special taste in Hanoi’s cuisine.
Places for trying the dish in Ha noi
Sweet soup shop at no.116, Nguyen Khuyen street, Ba Dinh district
Ba Thin sweet soup at no.1, Bat Dan street, Hoan Kiem district
Sweet soup shop on De To Hoang road, Hai Ba Trung district
Four seasons sweet soup at no.4, Hang Can street, Hoan Kiem district
Sweet rice ball soup shop at no. 26, Gia Ngu street, Hoan Kiem district