Enjoying a bowl of hot, sweet rice ball soup with the fat floating rice balls during the winter months is an unforgettable experience to visitors in Hanoi.

It is a familiar snack for Hanoians and easy to find at a roadside vendor while chatting with friends. Besides the glutinous flour and mung beans, the dish also contains ginger. Vietnamese people often use it to treat some ailments such as fever, stuffy nose, cough and colds.

Sweet rice ball soup is a must-try dish during cold days in Hanoi.

Making sweet rice ball soup is quite simple. The rice balls are made from glutinous flour, while the filling is made from mashed mung beans or black sesame seeds. The standard rice ball is round and smooth and has a moderate plasticity. First, prepare a pot of syrupy water made from palm sugar and ginger, then add the rice balls and pandan leaves for a more delicious and richer flavor.

Steamed mung bean.

The white floating rice balls, round and soft like marshmallows are served in a hot sweet syrup, with sliced ginger and coconut that make a special taste in Hanoi’s cuisine.