PM tasks ministries, central agencies with 20 strategic technology development initiatives
At Decision No. 808/QD-TTg dated May 8, 2026, the Prime Minister assigned 10 ministries and central agencies to carry out 20 science, technology, and innovation tasks for the development of strategic technologies.
Decree No. 88/2026/ND-CP (effective from May 15, 2026) provides for the establishment and management of lifelong learning records within the National Database on Education and Training. Once verified, the data will be automatically integrated into the VNeID application, enabling citizens to access and use it as an alternative to relevant paper-based educational documents.