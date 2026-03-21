PM Holds Dialogue with Japanese Businesses to Deepen Economic Ties

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Japanese businesses. Photo: VNA

PM Chinh emphasised that the dialogue reflected the Vietnamese Government’s high regard for cooperation with Japan and for the success of Japanese enterprises in Vietnam, which contribute to prosperity in both countries.



He reaffirmed that the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World has continued to develop strongly, with economic, trade, and investment cooperation remaining a key pillar. Japan remained one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners, ranking first in cooperation in official development assistance (ODA) and labour, third in investment, and fourth in trade and tourism.

Japanese businesses at the meeting. Photo: VNA

Japanese businesses at the meeting. Photo: VNA

On behalf of the Government, PM Chinh showed his high appreciation and sincere gratitude for the practical and effective contributions made by Japanese enterprises to Vietnam’s development and the friendship between the two countries.



He expressed his hope that Japanese enterprises, with their experiences, resources and strong reputation, will support Vietnam in accessing shifting investment flows and sustainable green finance, including initiatives such as the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), as well as funding for science, technology and innovation, and ODA for key infrastructure projects such as the construction of Hanoi’s Metro Line No. 2.





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Japanese businesses. Photo: VNA

Vietnam prioritises attracting investment projects that emphasise quality, efficiency, advanced technology and environmental protection, particularly in sectors such as the green, digital, circular and knowledge-based economy; science and technology, innovation, electronic components and electric vehicles; semiconductor manufacturing, new energy such as hydrogen, and renewable energy.



The PM called on both sides to further strengthen cooperation in order to consolidate supply chains, develop supporting industries, and build a highly skilled workforce, thereby ensuring stable production activities for mutual benefit in a diversified, transparent and sustainable manner.



He urged the Japanese Government and business community to continue paying attention to and accelerating the implementation of key cooperation projects, particularly in high technology, and address longstanding bottlenecks, including the restructuring of the Nghi Son Refinery and the diversification of crude oil supply sources in the current context.



Japanese investors were also encouraged to further support and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to integrate more deeply and substantively into global supply chains.



The Vietnamese Government, he said, remains committed to ensuring political stability, social order and safety; safeguarding investors’ legitimate rights and interests; maintaining a transparent and favourable policy environment; and promoting a spirit of shared vision, shared action, and shared benefits.



Stressing the importance of the “harmonising interests, sharing risks” spirit, PM Chinh encouraged Japanese firms to continue contributing to the shared prosperity of both nations as well as to the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.



At the dialogue, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki and Japanese enterprises highly appreciated the outcomes of two similar dialogues held in 2025, noting that they had helped address bottlenecks in a timely manner.

