Phu Quoc Named as A Must-Visit Cold-Weather Escape by RoK Media

The Hai Vuong aquarium (Vinpearl Phu Quoc aquarium) is the largest one in Vietnam. Photo: VNA

In an article exploring ideal destinations across Asia by time of year, Ham Young Hoon, a reporter for The Korea Herald, one of the Republic of Korea’s most respected business and consumer dailies, highlights Phu Quoc as a standout choice for the early months of the year, particularly January, when demand for winter escapes among Korean travellers peaks.





Korean visitors love the cuisine at Vui Fest Night Market, Sunset Town

Ham Young Hoon’s article is structured as a month by month travel guide, selecting 12 destinations that correspond to the most beautiful periods of the year, based on a combination of weather conditions, landscapes, and distinctive cultural experiences. According to The Korea Herald, the beauty of most destinations truly comes alive only at specific moments, and choosing the right timing is the key to a fulfilling journey.



The Korea Herald emphasises: "While some destinations can be visited year round, most places around the world have clear seasonality, where their beauty and appeal are fully revealed only at certain times of the year." From this perspective, Phu Quoc's inclusion for the early months is no coincidence, but rather a reflection of the island's unique natural advantages during this period.



The Khem beach of Phu Quoc. Photo: VNA

Although Phu Quoc is often described as a year round destination, the beginning of the year is when the island gathers its most favourable conditions. This is the period when Phu Quoc enters the most stable peak of the dry season, with gentle golden sunshine, low humidity, and calm, mirror-like seas. Balanced weather creates an ideal foundation for outdoor leisure and exploration, experiences that Korean travellers particularly favour during seasonal getaways.



In Phu Quoc, visitors can leisurely enjoy turquoise waters and white sands at some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, such as Kem Beach and Sao Beach, or immerse themselves in entertainment at Sun World Hon Thom, home to the modern Aquatopia Water Park and adrenaline filled attractions at Exotica Village. A highlight not to be missed is the world’s longest three wire cable car to Hon Thom, offering sweeping aerial views of the An Thoi archipelago and its jade green waters.



International travelers continue to choose Phu Quoc as Vietnam’s leading leisure destination. (Photo: Sun Group)

With two nightly fireworks shows over warm seaside scenery, Phu Quoc becomes an unmissable winter destination.

As the day fades, Sunset Town appears like a Mediterranean stage set in the tropics, a place for strolling, photography, and enjoying large scale international shows. Performances such as Symphony of the Sea and the Guinness World Records recognised Kiss of the Sea, combined with fireworks, complete an entertainment experience that stretches from sunset well into the night.



“Notably, the seaside sunset at this time of year is a defining highlight that fully captures Phu Quoc’s charm, like a summer holiday in the middle of winter for those seeking to escape the cold,” the Korea Herald suggests as a must have experience. One of the most ideal places to embrace this moment is Kiss Bridge, the distinctive non-touching bridge recognized by CNN. Here, visitors can watch the sun sink into the sea while sharing romantic moments as the two bridge spans remain just 30 centimetres apart, creating an emotional and memorable mark on the journey.



Beyond favourable weather, ease of access is also a key factor positioning Phu Quoc as a familiar destination for Korean travellers. This includes multiple direct flights from Seoul and Busan, along with Phu Quoc’s dedicated visa free entry policy that allows visitors to enter without a visa. Notably, from the second quarter of 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways, the airline bearing the island’s name, is expected to launch two new direct routes from the RoK, further strengthening Phu Quoc’s appeal to travellers from the RoK./.