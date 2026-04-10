Official Welcome Held in Phnom Penh for Key Vietnamese Party Official

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu meets President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary. Photo: VNA

A meeting between Cambodian NA President Samdech Khuon Sudary and the senior Vietnamese Party official took place immediately after the ceremony.



Vietnam–Cambodia relations have seen robust progress in recent years, with political trust further consolidated on the basis of high-level commitments.



The visit comes at a pivotal moment, as Vietnam has successfully concluded the 14th National Party Congress, elected deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels, and completed the streamlining of its leadership apparatus while advancing new strategic orientations. At the same time, Cambodia is marking its traditional Chol Chnam Thmay New Year festival.





Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu meets President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary. Photo: VNA

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu meets President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary. Photo: VNA

Bilateral ties are currently anchored in three key pillars: strong political trust, increasingly deep and broad-based economic cooperation, and closer people-to-people exchanges.



In this context, the visit by Tu and the Vietnamese delegation is expected to help advance the implementation of high-level agreements, maintain the continuity and efficiency of cooperation mechanisms, and enhance economic connectivity, particularly in transport infrastructure, energy and digital transformation.





Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu meets President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary. Photo: VNA

A view of the meeting. Photo: VNA

It is also set to boost collaboration in education and training, foster high-quality human resources as a cornerstone of sustainable development, and step up people-to-people exchanges, especially among younger generations, thereby strengthening the social foundation for long-term ties.



Beyond its diplomatic significance, the visit represents a key milestone in shaping the future direction of Vietnam–Cambodia relations./.