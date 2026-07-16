Live Data Boosts Vietnam's Farm Exports

Chinese importers are intersted in agricultural products of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. Photo: VNA



By creating a unified nationwide database, the platform is expected to improve product transparency, strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm products and expand access to international markets.

The system currently stores information on more than 18,500 products in 181 product categories from 170 enterprises across 24 of Vietnam's 34 provinces and cities. It allows producers, distributors, regulators and consumers to access verified information about a product's origin, production process and supply chain through a single digital platform.

Nafoods Group JSC in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai is piloting the digitization of its passion fruit growing areas. Photo: VNA

As global markets place greater emphasis on food safety, sustainability and traceability, digital records have become increasingly important for agricultural exports. Many importing countries now require reliable production data to ensure compliance with quality and environmental standards. The new system helps businesses meet these requirements while reducing paperwork and improving supply chain management.

Classifying and preprocessing bananas for export at the Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group's factory in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. Photo: VNA

Classifying and preprocessing bananas for export at the Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group's factory in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. Photo: VNA



Experts, however, stress that the platform's success will not be measured by the number of QR codes generated. Instead, its real value depends on the quality, accuracy and timeliness of the data behind each product. Information must be updated continuously throughout the production and distribution process to provide an authentic digital record that buyers and regulators can trust.

Looking ahead, wider participation by local authorities, businesses and farmers will be essential to maximize the system's benefits. As more producers join the platform and maintain high-quality data, Vietnam will be better positioned to enhance the reputation of its agricultural products, strengthen consumer confidence and increase its competitiveness in global markets. The national traceability system is expected to become a key pillar of the country's digital transformation in agriculture and support the sustainable growth of Vietnamese farm exports.