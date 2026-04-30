Historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign: The Pinnacle of Vietnam’s Revolutionary War
The Ho Chi Minh Campaign, which took place from April 26 to 30, 1975, marked the pinnacle of victory in Vietnam’s revolutionary war, creating some of the most brilliant chapters in the nation’s long history of resisting foreign invaders.
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Hanoi on April 23 during the latter’s state visit to Vietnam, reaffirming both sides’ commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across key areas.