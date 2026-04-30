Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

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Historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign: The Pinnacle of Vietnam’s Revolutionary War

The Ho Chi Minh Campaign, which took place from April 26 to 30, 1975, marked the pinnacle of victory in Vietnam’s revolutionary war, creating some of the most brilliant chapters in the nation’s long history of resisting foreign invaders.

 

By VNA/VNP

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