With available ingredients, it only takes about 20 minutes for cooking delicious grilled beef in a bamboo tube. The method of cooking helps the dish have an irresistibly delicious taste.

Tasty grilled beef in a bamboo tube.

Beef used to make the dish is selected carefully. After being sliced into square pieces, beef is marinated with spices such as pepper, lemongrass, onion, pandan leaves, garlic, fish sauce and sugar.

A Place to try the dish Cho Que Restaurant: No.1, alley 163, Hoang Ngan street, Hanoi

The fresh bamboo tube is cleaned on the inside and drained. The marinated beef pieces are put in the tube. Aluminum foil is used to seal the open ends of the tube. The tube is put on a grill over a charcoal fire for about 20-30 minutes until the outer shell is slightly burnt and a faint smell of beef comes out of the tube. A knife is used to split a piece of the bamboo tube to reveal the grilled beef inside and the dish is ready to serve.

Fresh beef to cook the dish.



Depending on regional tastes, grilled beef can be served with soya sauce or pepper and chili salt. Even though it is a countryside dish, grilled beef in a bamboo tube is listed on menu at many restaurants and parties.

