Following in the Footsteps of Dr. A. Yersin

Hon Ba Peak in Suoi Dau Commune, Khanh Hoa Province, is a site preserving historical values closely linked to the life of Dr. Alexandre Émile John Yersin (A. Yersin).

Rising 1,578m above sea level, Hon Ba Peak in Suoi Dau Commune, Khanh Hoa Province, is not only a nature reserve with a rich and diverse ecosystem but also a site preserving important historical values closely linked to the life of Dr. Alexandre Émile John Yersin (A. Yersin), the world-renowned scientist of French nationality and Swiss origin.



Visiting Hon Ba at this time of year, travelers can enjoy the cool climate and pristine landscape while learning more about the life and scientific legacy of Dr. Yersin, whose contributions had a profound impact on global science and on Vietnam in particular.

Members of the Yersin Enthusiasts Association and students take part in the experiential tour “Journey Following the Footsteps of Dr. A. Yersin,” creating handprint artwork in front of the two-story former working house on Hon Ba Peak. Photo: VNA

Students explore the rich plant diversity of Hon Ba using artificial intelligence applications. Photo: VNA

Students learn about the life and career of Dr. A. Yersin at the two-story working house on Hon Ba Peak. Photo: VNA

Cinchona trees grow near the grave of Dr. A. Yersin on Hon Ba Peak. Photo: VNA

A statue of Dr. A. Yersin and his reconstructed working house on Hon Ba Peak, now a historical site and an educational and experiential destination. Photo: VNA

Members of the Yersin Enthusiasts Association and students lay flowers at the grave of Dr. A. Yersin in Suoi Dau Commune, Khanh Hoa Province, the first stop of the “Journey Following the Footsteps of Dr. A. Yersin.” Photo: VNA

















