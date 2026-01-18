14th National Party Congress: Vietnam - reliable, flexible yet principled partner

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam is drawing particular attention from the business community of the Republic of Korea (RoK), which views Vietnam as a reliable, flexible yet principled partner amid an increasingly complex global environment.

Kwon Sung Taek, Chairman of the Korea–Vietnam Economic and Cultural Association (KOVECA) talks to Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: VNA

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Seoul on this occasion, Kwon Sung Taek, Chairman of the Korea–Vietnam Economic and Cultural Association (KOVECA), highlighted the success of Vietnam’s foreign policy.



He described Vietnam’s diplomatic approach as flexible and adaptive while remaining firmly grounded in principles, noting that this strategy is well-suited to current realities and capable of delivering sustainable outcomes. Its effective implementation has not only strengthened Vietnam’s international standing but also enhanced its credibility on the global stage.

Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien meets Deputy Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Lee Hack Young in July 2025. Photo: VNA

As concrete evidence, he pointed to Vietnam’s elevation of relations to comprehensive strategic partnerships with major countries such as the US, Japan, Australia and the RoK over the past five years. Vietnam’s consistent pursuit of a balanced foreign policy, he said, has reinforced its image as a “cautious, reliable, flexible but principled nation.”



In particular, the upgrade of Vietnam–RoK ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was a natural outcome of Vietnam’s rising position and the cumulative results of extensive and effective bilateral cooperation across multiple fields, serving the strategic interests of both countries. This stands as a success example of multilateral diplomacy creating momentum for economic cooperation.



Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien meets RoK Prime Minister Kim Min Seok in July 2025. Photo: VNA

Regarding Vietnam’s economic performance in the 2020–2025 period, Kwon attributed the achievements to the country’s economic policies, especially its focus on digital transformation, infrastructure development and investment in education. He expressed strong admiration for Vietnam’s success in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), which has positioned the country among the world’s leading FDI destinations.



This success, combined with digital transformation and infrastructure expansion, has brought about structural changes in Vietnam’s economy.



During the same period, Vietnam’s industrial structure has expanded beyond traditional manufacturing into advanced industries such as semiconductor packaging, electronics, electric vehicles and supporting industries. This transformation, he noted, underscores Vietnam’s role as a manufacturing, assembly and export hub, rather than merely a low-cost processing base.



A delegation from the Vietnam Journalists Association (VJA) led by its Chairman Le Quoc Minh paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from November 10 to 14, 2025. In the photo: VJA Chairman Le Quoc Minh exchanges experiences with the Hankook Ilbo newspaper staff. Photo: VNA

Amid global economic slowdown and heightened supply chain risks driven by competition among major powers, Vietnam has further consolidated its image as a safe alternative market, underpinned by political stability, an improving and more predictable policy environment, and an open trade structure. These factors, Kwon said, have strengthened investor confidence and encouraged businesses seeking long-term development opportunities in Vietnam.



In economic relations with the RoK, bilateral cooperation has undergone qualitative changes, expanding beyond traditional investment in manufacturing facilities to advanced sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, smart cities and even defence-related industries that require strong foundational conditions. He also noted that RoK - Vietnam economic and cultural exchanges have consistently generated positive impacts, citing the inspirational “Park Hang-seo phenomenon” in football, followed by continued success by his successor Kim Sang Sik, which has elevated Vietnamese football to the continental level.



As Vietnam is preparing for the 14th National Party Congress, Kwon stressed that it is far more than a routine political event held every five years. Each congress, he said, is a critical juncture for redefining national development pathways and shaping Vietnam’s domestic and foreign policy orientations. At a time of unpredictable geopolitical shifts, the upcoming congress carries historic significance in maintaining stability, consolidating recent achievements, and enabling breakthroughs in the next development phase.



He expressed confidence that the congress will mark an important milestone in orienting Vietnam’s socio-economic development toward its 2030–2045 national vision. Recent administrative restructuring and efforts to improve the effectiveness of both central and local governments in 2025 have laid a solid foundation for this direction. Against this backdrop, the congress is expected to serve as a practical starting point for “Vietnam Vision 2045” and reaffirm effective state governance.



Given Vietnam’s recent institutional reforms, the 14th National Party Congress is also expected to create more favourable political and institutional conditions for Vietnam and RoK to fully realise the potential of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.