14th National Party Congress: Vietnam’s strategic shift in new era

The 14th National Party Congress marks a pivotal moment in shaping strategic directions and opening a pathway toward a new era of national development, according to Cuban scholar Dr Ruvislei González Saez.

In his article titled “The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the advance toward a new era”, published on aladaainternacional.com of the Latin American Centre for Studies on Asia and Africa, Dr González Saez said that Vietnam is no longer viewed solely as an “Asian tiger,” but is entering a transformative phase toward becoming a middle power.

This transition, he noted, requires Vietnam to reshape not only its domestic development strategies but also its modes of engagement on the international stage, across both bilateral and multilateral levels.

The article titled “The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Advance toward a New Era,” published on aladaainternacional.com, the website of the Latin American Center for Studies on Asia and Africa. Photo: VNA

The author underscored the historic significance of the 14th Congress, highlighting that for the first time, its documents go beyond articulating vision and objectives to include concrete action programmes with clearly defined projects, timelines, and responsibilities. This approach enables the immediate implementation of resolutions following the Congress, translating ambitious strategic goals into practical and measurable steps.



Delegates attend the first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. Photo: VNA

According to the article, after nearly a century of leading the nation through successive challenges, the Communist Party of Vietnam now faces a new historic mission: guiding the country into what has been termed “the era of national rise,” and realising the aspiration for a strong, prosperous, and happy Vietnam, to attain developed-country status by 2045. To achieve this, Vietnam must continue addressing key challenges, including strengthening anti-corruption efforts, improving the quality of human resources, refining institutional and business environments, managing debt risks, and accelerating innovation and development in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Members of the 14th Politburo cast ballots to elect the General Secretary. Photo: VNA

On the external front, the article emphasised the need for Vietnam to diversify markets, proactively adapt to an increasingly complex international environment, and avoid entanglement in regional and global conflicts.



Dr González Saez also recalled that the Communist Party of Vietnam initiated and led the Doi Moi (Renewal) process, launched in 1986 - a historic decision that generated profound and comprehensive transformations. After four decades of reform, Vietnam has emerged from poverty and underdevelopment to one of the world’s most dynamic economies. The poverty rate has dropped dramatically, from about 80% of the population in 1985 to roughly 1.3% by 2025.

Party General Secretary To Lam and members of the Politburo vote at the 14th Party Central Committee's firstmeeting. Photo: VNA

In the author’s assessment, Vietnam now stands at the threshold of a new development era, driven by strong aspirations and substantial potential. The 14th Party Congress is, therefore, of decisive importance for the country’s future transformations, particularly amid an international environment marked by uncertainty and volatility. While this phase may be among the most complex of the renewal process, it also presents a critical opportunity for Vietnam to break through and evolve from an “Asian tiger” into a regional “dragon.”/.