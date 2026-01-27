Fish Grilling Villages in Dien Chau Bustle Ahead of Tet

As Tet (the Lunar New Year) approaches, hundreds of charcoal-fired grills in coastal villages of Dien Chau Commune, Nghe An Province, glow day and night as residents work busily to prepare grilled sea fish for the market.
For more than a week, households across these fishing villages have kept their grills burning continuously, processing and grilling a wide range of sea fish over charcoal. On average, the villages produce between 300 and 500kg of grilled fish per day to meet rising pre-holiday demand. The traditional fish-grilling trade not only provides a vital source of income for hundreds of households but also creates stable employment for thousands of local workers. It also helps preserve the economic diversity and cultural identity of coastal communities long rooted in traditional marine fishing.
Charcoal-grilled croaker fish fresh off the grill are left on racks to cool naturally. Photo: VNA
Fish grillers must stay constantly by the stoves, adjusting and replenishing the charcoal to maintain steady, evenly distributed heat for thorough and even cooking. Photo: VNA
By VNA/VNP