Spring Flavors of Phu Long Banh Hoi
During the traditional Lunar
New Year, as the scent of spring
spreads across the land,
Phu Long banh hoi (rolled up rice
vermicelli squares) emerges as
a rustic culinary gem of the Ham
Thang region. It is a dish that
encapsulates the history of its
settlers, the legacy of traditional
craftsmanship, and a very
distinct local Spring flavor.
Located on National Highway 1A, Phu Long is now part of Ham Thang Ward (Lam Dong Province). Around 1870, this area welcomed migrants from other regions who came to reclaim the wilderness and build new lives. During this long history of settlement, the craft of making banh hoi gradually took root, becoming an integral part of the local community's cultural and culinary identity.
Phu Long banh hoi impresses with its simple yet sophisticated appearance. Starting with high-quality rice, artisans must go through many stages: soaking, grinding into a fine paste, pressing into thin strands, and skillfully weaving them into snowy white, soft, and airy sheets. Each layer of the cake is a crystallization of patience, dexterity, and generations of experience.
When served, the banh hoi is lightly brushed with vibrant green scallion oil and topped with crispy golden pork cracklings, creating a perfect harmony of color and flavor. The soft, clean taste of the rice sheets, blended with a gentle aroma, makes the dish both comforting and unforgettable - especially during the warm atmosphere of a Tet family reunion.
For travelers, enjoying Phu Long banh hoi on spring days is not just a culinary experience; it is a way to touch the slow, sincere pace of life in a place where the spirit of spring is felt in the simplest of things./.
Story: Hoang My
Photos: Khanh Hoa
Translated by Hong Hanh