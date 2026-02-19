Spring Flavors of Phu Long Banh Hoi

19/02/2026

During the traditional Lunar New Year, as the scent of spring spreads across the land, Phu Long banh hoi (rolled up rice vermicelli squares) emerges as a rustic culinary gem of the Ham Thang region. It is a dish that encapsulates the history of its settlers, the legacy of traditional craftsmanship, and a very distinct local Spring flavor.



Located on National Highway 1A, Phu Long is now part of Ham Thang Ward (Lam Dong Province). Around 1870, this area welcomed migrants from other regions who came to reclaim the wilderness and build new lives. During this long history of settlement, the craft of making banh hoi gradually took root, becoming an integral part of the local community's cultural and culinary identity.

The process of steaming the rice vermicelli sheets in the oven. Photo: Khanh Hoa

A freshly finished batch of banh hoi. Photo: Khanh Hoa

Phu Long banh hoi impresses with its simple yet sophisticated appearance. Starting with high-quality rice, artisans must go through many stages: soaking, grinding into a fine paste, pressing into thin strands, and skillfully weaving them into snowy white, soft, and airy sheets. Each layer of the cake is a crystallization of patience, dexterity, and generations of experience.

When served, the banh hoi is lightly brushed with vibrant green scallion oil and topped with crispy golden pork cracklings, creating a perfect harmony of color and flavor. The soft, clean taste of the rice sheets, blended with a gentle aroma, makes the dish both comforting and unforgettable - especially during the warm atmosphere of a Tet family reunion.

Phu Long banh hoi is typically served with pork offal - including heart, liver, and kidney- alongside fresh herbs and a tamarind-based fish sauce.

For travelers, enjoying Phu Long banh hoi on spring days is not just a culinary experience; it is a way to touch the slow, sincere pace of life in a place where the spirit of spring is felt in the simplest of things./.

Story: Hoang My

Photos: Khanh Hoa

Translated by Hong Hanh