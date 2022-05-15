Che kho, a Hanoi delicacy

Hanoi is home to a plethora of specialties and delicacies, including che kho (Vietnamese mung bean pudding).

The pudding is an essential snack during the Tet holiday in the capital which brings memories to many generations of Hanoians. The locals have offered the dish to Buddha and their ancestors as well as to guests in the new year.

The main ingredients to cook the dish include mung beans, sugar, sesame seeds and cardamom. The Mung beans are soaked for six hours, picked through for bad beans and shelled. The sesame seeds are roasted in a hot shallow pan. The Mung beans are steamed and finely pounded.